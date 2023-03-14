SA Group MD, his wife banned from leaving country

A Chattogram court has banned SA Group Managing Director Sahabuddin Alam and his wife from leaving the country over a loan default case filed by Agrani Bank.

Judge Mujahidur Rahman of the Chattogram Money Loan Court gave the order on Tuesday (14 March) in the case filed by Agrani Bank to recover Tk112 crore.

Rezaul Karim, bench assistant of the court, said that the court has banned Sahabuddin Alam and his wife Yasmin Alam from leaving the country due to non-payment of Tk112 crore of Agrani Bank's collateral.

The judge also directed them to submit their passports to the court by 23 March.

The additional IGP of Special Branch of Bangladesh Police was instructed to take necessary measures in preventing the couple from going abroad.

According to the court, Agrani Bank Limited filed a case on 22 November, 2022, for recovery of Tk112 crore. No immovable property is liable to the bank against the loan.

At least 15 banks and financial institutions owe Tk5,000 crore to SA Group, most of which have turned into defaulted loans.