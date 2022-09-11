Rupali Bank launches 100-day programme for business improvement 

Rupali Bank has announced a 100-day special action plan aimed at creating major breakthroughs in all business indicators and achieving business targets.

Managing Director and CEO of the bank Mohammad Jahangir made this announcement Sunday (11 September), said a press release.

The bank's chairman Kazi Chanaul Haque and Mohammad Jahangir inaugurated this special programme by flying balloons and pigeons in front of the bank's head office in Dilkusha.

With the initiative, significant progress will be made in various important indicators including collection of remittances, growth of deposits, export trade, green banking, collection of defaulted loans, and implementation of annual performance agreements.

Deputy Managing Director Khan Iqbal Hossain, General Managers Parsuma Alam, Md Golam Mortuza, Tahmina Akhtar, Md Harunur Rashid, Kazi Abdur Rahman, Kazi Wahidul Islam and Iqbal Hossain Khan were present during the announcement.