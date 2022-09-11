Rupali Bank launches 100-day programme for business improvement 

Corporates

TBS Report
11 September, 2022, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 11 September, 2022, 07:13 pm

Related News

Rupali Bank launches 100-day programme for business improvement 

TBS Report
11 September, 2022, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 11 September, 2022, 07:13 pm
Rupali Bank launches 100-day programme for business improvement 

Rupali Bank has announced a 100-day special action plan aimed at creating major breakthroughs in all business indicators and achieving business targets.

Managing Director and CEO of the bank Mohammad Jahangir made this announcement Sunday (11 September), said a press release. 

The bank's chairman Kazi Chanaul Haque and Mohammad Jahangir inaugurated this special programme by flying balloons and pigeons in front of the bank's head office in Dilkusha.

With the initiative, significant progress will be made in various important indicators including collection of remittances, growth of deposits, export trade, green banking, collection of defaulted loans, and implementation of annual performance agreements.

Deputy Managing Director Khan Iqbal Hossain, General Managers Parsuma Alam, Md Golam Mortuza, Tahmina Akhtar, Md Harunur Rashid, Kazi Abdur Rahman, Kazi Wahidul Islam and Iqbal Hossain Khan were present during the announcement.

Rupali Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

To keep yourself adequately warm in different scenarios, you need something longer and sturdier like overcoats. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS. Model: Noshin Tasnim

Winter closet guide for students travelling abroad

9h | Mode
Bangladeshis can only spend $12,000 on foreign travel. Is the limit justified?

Bangladeshis can only spend $12,000 on foreign travel. Is the limit justified?

9h | Analysis
Elizabeth II: South Asia's difficult relationship with British monarchy

Elizabeth II: South Asia's difficult relationship with British monarchy

8h | Panorama
The government has so far made more than 600 apps. How many actually work?

The government has so far made more than 600 apps. How many actually work?

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why is there such a difference in product prices of international and local markets?

Why is there such a difference in product prices of international and local markets?

12m | Videos
Pakistan, Sri Lanka face off in Asia Cup final

Pakistan, Sri Lanka face off in Asia Cup final

1h | Videos
Buyers looking for better sarees at lower prices

Buyers looking for better sarees at lower prices

1h | Videos
Investment of Tk5,000 per month can turn into Tk46 lakh in 20 years

Investment of Tk5,000 per month can turn into Tk46 lakh in 20 years

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

2
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

3
ACCA Abdullah Al Hasan. Illustration: TBS
Education

‘ACCA is a gateway to global career’

4
The country&#039;s first overhead metro train on a performance test run from Uttara&#039;s Diabari to Pallabi on Sunday. Photo: Saad Abdullah
Transport

Minimum metro rail fare set at Tk20

5
Tax return verification goes online
Economy

Tax return verification goes online

6
Central bankers’ refusal to embark into ‘hard helicopter money’ experiment have been a good idea. Photo: Reuters
Bangladesh

Bafeda wants to execute ‘One Country One Exchange Rate’