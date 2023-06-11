Rupali Bank awards customers receiving remittances

11 June, 2023
State-owned Rupali Bank has taken various initiatives to increase remittance inflow ahead of Eid al-Adha. 

It started a campaign  titled 'Rupali Bank Remittance Service Program (Eid Anand)' on 28 May. 

Under this campaign, expatriates can get a chance to win lotteries if they send money to Rupali Bank.

The second week of the campaign was held at the head office of Dilkushastha Bank on Sunday (11June). Mohammad Jahangir, Managing Director and CEO of the bank was present at the event.

In the second week 5 remittance withdrawers are selected for the award. As the first prize of the lottery, 1 100 cc motorcycle was received by the customer of Jagannathpur branch of Sylhet, Manowara Begum, as the second prize, 1 43 inch smart TV was received by the customer of Amishapara branch of Noakhali. Jamal Uddin, a customer of Naogaon Atrai branch received 1 microwave oven as the third prize. Sanjida Khatun received 1 smartphone as fourth prize, Afia Siddika Neepa, customer of Mira Bazaar Corp branch, Sylhet and Tashlima Akhter, customer of Kutirhat branch, Feni received 1 dinner set as fifth prize.

DMD Tahmina Akhtar, General Managers Md Harunur Rashid, Mohammad Shahedur Rahman, Mohammad Safayet Hossain and S Senior officers of the bank were present at the event.

The campaign will continue till 27 June.

