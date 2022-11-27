RR-Imperial Electricals Limited holds partner conference

RR-Imperial Electricals Limited organised partner conference-2021-22 at Samajik Convention Center at Ashulia in Savar on Saturday (26 November).

RR Imperial Electricals Ltd is always committed to working together to produce and deliver products on a larger scale with the cooperation of its partners.

Tribhuvan Prasad Kabra, chairman of RR-Imperial Electricals Limited, Managing Director M Harees Ahmed, Director & Chief Executive Officer Mahbub Hossain Mirdah and other high officials of RR Imperial Electricals Limited delivered speeches in the presence of the partners from all over the country.

At the end of the discussion session, crests and prizes were handed over to the best zonal and national level partners coming from different parts of the country. A total of 109 partners were rewarded all over the country, reads a press release.

