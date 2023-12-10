Red Sea Gateway appoints Green Delta Capital for debt raising

Green Delta Capital, a premier investment bank specialising in debt and equity capital markets, has been appointed as the Mandated Lead Arranger for debt raising by Red Sea Gateway, a leading logistics and industrial zone operator in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for its Patenga Container Terminal Project in Bangladesh, reads a press release.

Red Sea Gateway has chosen Green Delta Capital, recognising the institution's expertise and successful track record in debt arranging. Green Delta Capital is expected to play a critical role in securing the necessary funding to support Red Sea Gateway's expansion plans in Bangladesh.

In its capacity as Mandated Lead Arranger, Green Delta Capital will work closely with Red Sea Gateway's team to structure and arrange the debt financing required to fuel the company's strategic objectives. By leveraging their expertise and industry connections, Green Delta Capital aims to ensure a smooth and successful debt raising process for Red Sea Gateway Terminal Bangladesh.

"Red Sea Gateway Terminal International (RSGTI), through its subsidiary RSGT Bangladesh Ltd., has signed a 22-year Equip-Operate-Transfer concession agreement with the Chittagong Port Authority for the operation of the new 500,000 TEU capacity Patenga Container Terminal at Bangladesh's primary seaport. The concession calls for an investment of $170 million over the concession term. RSGT Bangladesh is excited to have Green Delta Capital leading the project financing process for this critical project that would hopefully lead to a brighter future for trade and commerce between Saudi Arabia and Bangladesh", said Abbas Bukhari, Group Chief Financial Officer of Red Sea Gateway Terminal.

"We are honoured to have been selected as the Mandated Lead Arranger by Red Sea Gateway Terminal Bangladesh and we are confident that our experience in debt arranging, combined with Red Sea Gateway's strong market presence, will pave the way for a successful collaboration", said Rafiqul Islam, Managing Director & CEO of Green Delta Capital Ltd.