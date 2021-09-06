Green Delta Capital wins ICD’s Finnovation Award 2020 

Green Delta Capital Limited (GDCL) received the ICD's Finnovation Award 2020 for its groundbreaking retail investment portfolio product named 'GD Planner'.

"GD Planner" is a discretionary portfolio management product designed for those investors who want to deposit a small amount at a regular interval and let their investment grow with GDCL.

This recognition has been awarded considering the significant impact to the community in light of the SDGs and financial inclusion of the community Green Delta Capital operates in, reads a press release.

The formal ceremony of the ICD's Finnovation Award 2020 took place during the IsDB Group Annual Meetings in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan on 3 September.

The event was attended by Finance, Development, Economy and Cooperation Ministers from IsDB member countries, in addition to diplomatic corps and many regional and international organisations.

In the presence of all the invited personnel and international delegates, Managing Director & CEO of Green Delta Capital Limited, Md Rafiqul Islam, received the award from Ayman A Sejiny - the Chief Executive Officer of Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD).

Throughout its operational span of 11 years, GDCL has maintained a strong position in the industry not only by providing its investment banking services, but also by offering a one-stop total investment solution to its investors. GD Planner is one such innovative discretionary portfolio management scheme for the stock market investors. It's especially designed for the individual retail investors, who are scared of equity market volatility, have lesser understanding of the capital market, yet not satisfied with returns from bank fixed deposits, and want to get higher return without risk/with low risk.

The MD & CEO of GDCL, Md Rafiqul Islam shared, "GD Planner not only created awareness among the small investors about the secondary market, but also opened the door of capital market for small/retail investors. Initially this was an organisational success, but I must add that it has added a new dimension to the overall capital market and brought about a revolution in the behavioral pattern of the small investors."

The product 'GD Planner' aimed at letting the small investors overcome the fear of bubble bursts and broke the stereotype of considering the stock market as costly, complicated and time-consuming. In a span of fourteen months of launching, GD planner has been able to attract a good number of new investors of the target group. This has increased the total number of clients by 20%. Alongside, GD Planner offers an insurance coverage (accidental death and disability insurance coverage up to BDT 1 lac per year) from GDCL's parent company Green Delta Insurance Company Limited, which doubles the benefits for the investors as they become entitled to avail two different services in one package.