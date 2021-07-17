Qcoom to offer Vivo V20, Vivo V20 SE at a discount

For the first time in Bangladesh, popular mobile phone company Vivo has joined with an online shop – Qcoom.com – with two of its most attractive models.

Vivo V20 and Vivo V20 SE phones will be sold exclusively on Qcoom.com, one of the fast growing ecommerce sites in Bangladesh.

An insider of Qcoom said, "The two hot models of Vivo phone will not be sold at any other outlets in the country. Further, we are giving a good discount on these exclusive phones."

"Qcoom.com has already won the heart of the people in the country for its fast and on time delivery and also for the delivery of right products," he said, adding that, "Meanwhile, this has occupied a significant market share in the ecommerce industry."

Chief Executive Officer of Qcoom Ripan Mia said, "Vivo is one of the most preferred brands among the people in Bangladesh. So, we came up with this mobile phone and are offering these attractive models to the customers before the Eid-ul-Adha amid the pandemic."

"Hope we will properly hand over the phones to the customers," he added.

Ripan also urged people to stay home, obey the government directives, and buy products online.