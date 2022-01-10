6,721 Qcoom customers to get refunds in first phase

Customers of beleaguered online shopping platform Qcoom will get Tk59.05 crore refunds in first phase, said a commerce ministry official.

AHM Shafiquzzaman, chief of Digital Commerce Cell of the commerce ministry, said primarily 6,721 Qcoom customers will get the refunds as per the joint partial report of the e-commerce company and its payment gateway, Foster.

He also informed that Bangladesh Bank will take necessary action soon in this regard.

He further said that Qcoom and Foster have been asked to make a complete report by next Sunday.

"Hopefully, the e-commerce sector will once again get back customers' trust by the refund process. Everyone's cooperation is desired," he added.

Qcoom has Tk397 crore stuck with its payment gateway Foster. The amount includes at least Tk166 crore that belongs to the customers as they did not get their products delivered by the online shopping store.

Qcoom faces cases filed by its disgruntled clients while police's Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is investigating Foster's transactions on money laundering charges after freezing two of its accounts.

Police in October arrested Qcoom CEO and Managing Director Md Ripan Mia for fraud and now the company's operations are suspended.