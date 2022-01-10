6,721 Qcoom customers to get refunds in first phase

Economy

TBS Report
10 January, 2022, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 10 January, 2022, 08:01 pm

Related News

6,721 Qcoom customers to get refunds in first phase

TBS Report
10 January, 2022, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 10 January, 2022, 08:01 pm
6,721 Qcoom customers to get refunds in first phase

Customers of beleaguered online shopping platform Qcoom will get Tk59.05 crore refunds in first phase, said a commerce ministry official.

AHM Shafiquzzaman, chief of Digital Commerce Cell of the commerce ministry, said primarily 6,721 Qcoom customers will get the refunds as per the joint partial report of the e-commerce company and its payment gateway, Foster.

He also informed that Bangladesh Bank will take necessary action soon in this regard.

He further said that Qcoom and Foster have been asked to make a complete report by next Sunday.

"Hopefully, the e-commerce sector will once again get back customers' trust by the refund process. Everyone's cooperation is desired," he added.

Qcoom has Tk397 crore stuck with its payment gateway Foster. The amount includes at least Tk166 crore that belongs to the customers as they did not get their products delivered by the online shopping store.   

Qcoom faces cases filed by its disgruntled clients while police's Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is investigating Foster's transactions on money laundering charges after freezing two of its accounts.   

Police in October arrested Qcoom CEO and Managing Director Md Ripan Mia for fraud and now the company's operations are suspended.  

Top News

Qcoom

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Hyundai unveils i20 N WRC Hybrid Rally Car

Hyundai unveils i20 N WRC Hybrid Rally Car

1h | Wheels
Already wastewater surveillance has provided authorities with a picture of rising Omicron rates. Photo: Bloomberg

Where will we find the next covid outbreak? Check the sewers

6h | Bloomberg Special
Photo caption: The news of the inauguration of a ‘reserved area’ for women and children at the beach sparked nationwide criticism and had to be cancelled after just 10 hours. Photo: Collected

Is Bangladesh a ‘women-unfriendly’ country?

8h | Analysis
Photo caption1: Fardin Ahmed became hooked on robotics during his undergraduate studies at East West University. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Fardin makes intelligent humanoid robots. But he can’t find investors to help him grow

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Sacred hair harvest: From Indian temples to global markets

Sacred hair harvest: From Indian temples to global markets

5h | Videos
The day Bangabandhu returned to independent Bangladesh

The day Bangabandhu returned to independent Bangladesh

9h | Videos
Health Benefits of Ginger

Health Benefits of Ginger

21h | Videos
The story of making gold plated jewelry

The story of making gold plated jewelry

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

2
Khairul Alam, the founder of Fleet Bangladesh, started the company in 2017. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

3
AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road
Infrastructure

AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road

4
A German flag flutters in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, September 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Education

Bangladeshi students seeking German visa have to wait 10-12 months: Ambassador

5
Big potential in Bay as 17-103 TCF gas hydrates found
Energy

Big potential in Bay as 17-103 TCF gas hydrates found

6
New Ventures of Pran-Rfl Group
Corporates

Pran to enter essentials market with big investment