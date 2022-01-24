Govt returns Tk40 lakh to 20 QCoom customers

Economy

TBS Report
24 January, 2022, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2022, 03:08 pm

Related News

Govt returns Tk40 lakh to 20 QCoom customers

TBS Report
24 January, 2022, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2022, 03:08 pm
Govt returns Tk40 lakh to 20 QCoom customers

The commerce ministry today reimbursed Tk40 lakh to 20 e-commerce platform Qcoom's customers, who did not receive products even after paying in advance at least seven months ago. 

Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh inaugurated the formal process of officially refunding money to 6,700 out of thousands of Qcoom customers from the Tk397 crore stuck in the payment gateway Foster's account.

"Through this process, customers have started to get back their money. Other listed customers will also get their money back in the next few days," Tapan Kanti Ghosh said. 

After a series of scams were uncovered in the e-commerce sector in the country, the process of refunding the money of Q-coom customers is the first among the e-commerce companies who got their money back.

Qcoom's clients paid Tk166 crore under the escrow service launched on 30 June last year but did not receive their products.

However, Qcoom, Foster or the commerce ministry does not yet have an accurate account of how many more customers have not received products after making advance payment.

In addition to Tk397 crore stuck with Foster, goods worth Tk100 crore are in the warehouse of Qcoom, which were bought against orders from buyers but were not delivered.

According to the Bangladesh Bank's Financial Intelligence Unit, Qcoom, in its six accounts, had Tk790 crore, paid by customers.

The suspended accounts currently have a deposit of Tk2.97 crore as the company withdrew the rest.

Top News

Qcoom / Commerce Ministry / refund

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

If Unilever&#039;s CEO does not take an axe to his empire, someone else, such as an activist investor, may have a go. Photo: Reuters

Unilever still has to transform itself. Here are its options

54m | Bloomberg Special
The Bengal Famine: When Churchill eerily resembled his nemesis Hitler

The Bengal Famine: When Churchill eerily resembled his nemesis Hitler

3h | Panorama
Dr Khondaker Golam Moazzem. Sketch: TBS

‘Govt needs to show political commitment rather than just trying to satisfy pressure groups’

4h | Interviews
Caption: The office complex in London that Google has agreed to buy for $1 billion. Photo: Bloomberg

Nicer offices are coming back. Google bet another $1 billion on it

1d | Bloomberg Special

More Videos from TBS

Priyanka and Nick welcome their first child

Priyanka and Nick welcome their first child

20h | Videos
Beggars in Swedish town to pay monthly license fee

Beggars in Swedish town to pay monthly license fee

20h | Videos
Flying cars are no longer a fantasy

Flying cars are no longer a fantasy

20h | Videos
Success in jujube Plantation

Success in jujube Plantation

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education

Govt to close educational institutes if infections rise further 

2
Big design flaws came to light after 60% completion of the construction of Chattogram Elevated Expressway. The 16km long expressway is supposed to establish direct port connectivity with the city&#039;s three industrial zones and South Chittagong. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Chattogram Elevated Expressway: A blueprint of failure

3
DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's
Environment

DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's

4
Tina Jabeen. Sketch: TBS
Interviews

‘We hope to see a couple of Unicorns in Bangladesh in the next few years’

5
Mohammed Amirul Haque was not immune to the effects of the pandemic. However, he stood by his employees and no one suffered a pay cut. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Panorama

Bangladesh’s independence fueled our growth to a billion-dollar company: Amirul Haque

6
Estimated cost of Dhaka Subway
Infrastructure

Dhaka Subway: Traffic woes to be eased further by 2030