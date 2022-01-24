Govt returns Tk40 lakh to 20 QCoom customers

The commerce ministry today reimbursed Tk40 lakh to 20 e-commerce platform Qcoom's customers, who did not receive products even after paying in advance at least seven months ago.

Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh inaugurated the formal process of officially refunding money to 6,700 out of thousands of Qcoom customers from the Tk397 crore stuck in the payment gateway Foster's account.

"Through this process, customers have started to get back their money. Other listed customers will also get their money back in the next few days," Tapan Kanti Ghosh said.

After a series of scams were uncovered in the e-commerce sector in the country, the process of refunding the money of Q-coom customers is the first among the e-commerce companies who got their money back.

Qcoom's clients paid Tk166 crore under the escrow service launched on 30 June last year but did not receive their products.

However, Qcoom, Foster or the commerce ministry does not yet have an accurate account of how many more customers have not received products after making advance payment.

In addition to Tk397 crore stuck with Foster, goods worth Tk100 crore are in the warehouse of Qcoom, which were bought against orders from buyers but were not delivered.

According to the Bangladesh Bank's Financial Intelligence Unit, Qcoom, in its six accounts, had Tk790 crore, paid by customers.

The suspended accounts currently have a deposit of Tk2.97 crore as the company withdrew the rest.