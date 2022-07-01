Qcoom resumes operation

Qcoom resumes operation

E-commerce platform Qcoom has resumed operation after a closure of around a year. 

Ripon Mia, chief executive officer of Qcoom, made a Facebook post regarding its operation on Friday (1 July).

The e-commerce platform received orders for 2,91,625 items worth more than Tk350 crore, wrote Ripon.

Law enforcers found that Qcoom owes at least Tk250 crore to its customers.

Ripon Mia was arrested in October 2021 on charges of cheating customers with lucrative offers to sell products at much lower prices than the market price.

Qcoom

