Prof Abdur Rashid re-elected as president of DU's Islamic Studies Alumni Association

Professor Mohammad Abdur Rashid has been re-elected president for the second time of Dhaka University's Department of Islamic Studies Alumni Association, while Professor Mustafa Kamal has been re-elected as the association's general secretary.

They have been re-elected as the president and vice-president, respectively, by the panel members of the Alumni Association through a re-election vote, reads a press release.

The third reunion and annual general meeting of the Islamic Studies Department Alumni Association took place at the TSC auditorium of Dhaka University on Saturday (18 November).

The Vice-Chancellor of Dhaka University, Professor Maksud Kamal graced the occasion as the chief guest.

The event was presided over by the Vice Chancellor of the Islamic Arabic University and the President of the Islamic Studies Department Alumni Association Professor Professor Mohammad Abdur Rashid.

"The Alumni Association is the greatest strength and soul of a university. Each member of our university is responsible for the association, and it is from this responsibility that we strive to stand by every student," said Professor Mohammad Abdur Rashid in his speech.

At this moment, he drew the attention of everyone present, stating, "We must remember that all of us who are present here today have a duty to contribute to the creation of a beautiful and prosperous country, nation, and university."

He highlighted that the Department of Islamic Studies provides the highest moral education to all its students, and despite being from this department, students are not involved in any crime against the country or the nation.

During the event, the Alumni Association of the department awarded scholarships to 52 students from various academic years.

