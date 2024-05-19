Prime Bank set to revolutionise Academic Banking with the launch of PrimeAcademia

Prime Bank has launched PrimeAcademia, a pioneering banking solution tailored for academic institutions, teachers, students, and parents across Bangladesh.

Primeacademia has been designed to address the diverse financial needs of the academic community, offering features such as Fees Collection for simplified and efficient fee management for institutions, Payroll Banking for a more streamlined payroll services for academic staff, Student Savings Accounts with special benefits for student savers, Institutional accounts with attractive interest/profit-bearing options for schools and colleges, Teacher savings accounts with added insurance coverage for teachers, Loan Facility for financing solutions for parents to support their children's education, Institution Loan/Investment Facility for financial support for the development and growth of academic institutions and student File Service for providing assistance with higher studies abroad.

A renowned school of Sylhet, Bluebird High School and College was onboarded as the first educational institute to partner with Prime Bank under the banner of PrimeAcademia, reads a [ress release.

Husne Ara, Principal of Bluebird High School and College and Nazeem A. Choudhury, Deputy Managing Director of Prime Bank exchanged documents in this regard.

Nazeem A Choudhury, deputy managing director, said "We are really excited to introduce such a unique proposition in providing financial services to all academic institutions. We are committed towards enabling Academic institutions in providing enhanced education with superior amenities and services for the development of the youth, who are the future of our country."

Principal of Blue Bird High School and College, Husne Ara, mentioned, "We are glad that Prime Bank came forward with such a product for the development of the Academic industry. This will really support our teachers and parents to provide all required education necessities to their children."

PrimeAcademia is set to transform the financial landscape for educational stakeholders, providing convenience and financial empowerment. Prime Bank aims to extend these services to all schools and academic institutions in Bangladesh, reinforcing its commitment to supporting education nationwide.