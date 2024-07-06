Prime Bank signs MoU with National Pension Authority

Prime Bank PLC. has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with National Pension Authority (NPA) on 3 July.

Kabirul Ezdani Khan, executive chairman of National Pension Authority and Hassan O Rashid, chief executive officer (CEO) signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations, reads a press release.

The MoU would enable Prime Bank PLC to collect monthly instalments from Pension scheme holders under Universal Pension Scheme through digital and physical means

Dr Md Khairuzzaman Mozumder, secretary, Finance Division, Ministry of Finance was the chief guest on the occasion. Senior officials of National Pension Authority and Prime Bank were also present there.