Bangladesh Bank rates Prime Bank as sustainable bank for the second consecutive year

12 July, 2024, 09:55 pm
Bangladesh Bank rates Prime Bank as sustainable bank for the second consecutive year

Bangladesh Bank has recognised Prime Bank PLC for the second time as one of the Top Banks in the latest sustainable Rating for 2023.

Sustainable Finance Department of Central Bank announced the recognition on Wednesday (10 July), reads a press release.

In this regard, Prime Bank Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Hassan O. Rashid, stated, "Prime Bank is committed in ensuring sustainable business practices and undertaking initiatives that uphold the principles of green banking. Our efforts have been recognized for last two years (2022 & 2023) by Bangladesh Bank with prestigious Sustainability Award for maintaining excellence in Sustainable & Green Refinance, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Core Banking."

Prime Bank

