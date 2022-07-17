PLFS Investments Ltd holds annual general meetings

As per order of High Court Division of Supreme Court, Annual General Meetings (AGM) for the year 2019, 2020 and 2021 of PLFS Investments Limited have been held following the scheduled place, date and time.

The meeting for 2019 was held on 3 July 2022, while 2020's meeting was held on 6 July 2022 and 2021's meeting was held on the same day (6 July).

Hasan Shaheed Ferdous, chairman, Court Appointed Board of Directors of PLFS Investments Limited presided over the meetings.

Representatives of shareholders, directors of Court Appointed Board, Employees of PLFS Investments Limited and Employees of People's Leasing And Financial Services Limited were also present among others.