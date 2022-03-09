Peninsula Chittagong celebrates International Women’s Day

The Peninsula Chittagong has celebrated International Women's Day, saluting the grace and elegance of womanhood.

It celebrated "Coffee with MD and the Ladies", a morning get-together, on 8 March with a cake cutting ceremony and coffee treat for the female associates in Peninsula Chittagong.

All female associates who have been part of The Peninsula Chittagong team, were presented with gifts as a token of warm gesture for their dedication towards the company.

Mustafa Tahseen Arshad, managing director of The Peninsula Chittagong Limited, along with the head of the departments graced the programme with their motivational words.

The Peninsula Chittagong also celebrated Women's Day with a delightful offer for High Tea at its Ozone Lounge to make the evening more extravagant and special for the women.

To make the day more memorable, The Peninsula Chittagong arranged an interactive game for the ladies "Spin the Wheel" at Saint's Café.

The ladies got the chance to spin and win exciting rewards such as free desserts, discounts on food and beverages and many more.