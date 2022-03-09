Peninsula Chittagong celebrates International Women’s Day

Corporates

TBS Report
09 March, 2022, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 09 March, 2022, 07:26 pm

Related News

Peninsula Chittagong celebrates International Women’s Day

TBS Report
09 March, 2022, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 09 March, 2022, 07:26 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Peninsula Chittagong has celebrated International Women's Day, saluting the grace and elegance of womanhood. 

It celebrated "Coffee with MD and the Ladies", a morning get-together, on 8 March with a cake cutting ceremony and coffee treat for the female associates in Peninsula Chittagong. 

All female associates who have been part of The Peninsula Chittagong team, were presented with gifts as a token of warm gesture for their dedication towards the company.

Mustafa Tahseen Arshad, managing director of The Peninsula Chittagong Limited, along with the head of the departments graced the programme with their motivational words.

The Peninsula Chittagong also celebrated Women's Day with a delightful offer for High Tea at its Ozone Lounge to make the evening more extravagant and special for the women. 

To make the day more memorable, The Peninsula Chittagong arranged an interactive game for the ladies "Spin the Wheel" at Saint's Café.  

The ladies got the chance to spin and win exciting rewards such as free desserts, discounts on food and beverages and many more. 

The Peninsula Chittagong / International Women's Day

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Only Putin and Russia could so effectively galvanise the West. Photo: Bloomberg

There is a West

5h | Panorama
There are hundreds of people dying on both sides and Russia is on the verge of taking Kyiv. Is a diplomatic solution still a possibility? Yes. Photo: Bloomberg

Five possible scenarios of how the Ukraine war may end

5h | Analysis
Photo: Bloomberg

Is Russia committing war crimes?

7h | Analysis
Despite its challenges, the author and his team powered through the arduous trek.

To Tin Mukh pillar and back again

8h | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine no longer wants to join NATO

Ukraine no longer wants to join NATO

31m | Videos
Opposition submits no-confidence motion against Pak PM

Opposition submits no-confidence motion against Pak PM

31m | Videos
MCC says Mankading no longer ‘unfair play’

MCC says Mankading no longer ‘unfair play’

36m | Videos
Russia now the world's most sanctioned country

Russia now the world's most sanctioned country

36m | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

2
Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port

3
Shahnaz Shimul. Photo: Courtesy
Splash

From beauty influencer to an entrepreneur, Shahnaz Shimul does it all

4
Infograph: TBS
Economy

Sri Lankan company snaps up Agora 

5
Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh
Economy

Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh

6
Nasir Uddin. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Goodbye Nasir bhai, you never got to tell me about the Japanese market