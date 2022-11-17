Padma Bank holds roadshow for students of Canadian University of Bangladesh

Padma Bank Limited has organised a Banking Road Show for students titled "Financial Literacy and Banking Career" for the students of Canadian University of Bangladesh.

In the road show, there were four segments and the topics include student savings, necessary documents for students who are willing to go for pursing higher studies abroad, cover letter and CV writing, and job interview preparation etc.

Canadian University of Bangladesh Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr HM Jahirul Haque inaugurated the road show at the university's building at Pragati Sarani of the capital on Wednesday (16 November), reads a press release.

He expressed his sincere thanks to the Padma Bank authorities for organising such wonderful road show.

He said that if this kind of road show organised regularly, the students' fear of job interviews will disappear. They will get benefit from it for any work not just job.

Padma Bank's Chief Human Resource Officer M Ahsan Ullah Khan discussed in details about cover letter writing and job interview techniques.

Road Show's main article was presented by Nafisa Ara, head of Segments of Padma Bank. She discussed money management, savings, things to do for students aspiring for higher education abroad and various issues regarding student file.

Besides, head of Retail and SME Banking Rokibul Hasan Chowdhury answered various questions of the students.