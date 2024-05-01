NSU VC Prof Atiqul spearheads discussion on academia-industry collaboration at Asia Universities Summit in Kuala Lumpur

01 May, 2024, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 01 May, 2024, 07:34 pm

NSU VC Prof Atiqul spearheads discussion on academia-industry collaboration at Asia Universities Summit in Kuala Lumpur

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Professor Atiqul Islam, Vice-Chancellor of North South University (NSU), was invited to participate as a panel speaker at the prestigious Times Higher Education (THE) Asia Universities Summit. Held from April 29 to May 01, 2024 at the Sunway University, Malaysia, the summit convened leading minds in academia and industry to explore innovative strategies for advancing higher education in the Asian region.

The Vice-Chancellor addressed critical aspects of enhancing academia-industry collaboration to align educational curricula with the evolving demands of the job market. "We are at a critical juncture where the convergence of academia and industry is imperative for driving societal progress and fostering a culture of innovation," remarked Professor Atiqul Islam.

Accompanying Professor Islam at the summit was Mr. Javed Muneer Ahmad, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of North South University. Mr. Ahmad's presence underscored the university's commitment to fostering educational innovations and collaborations that extend beyond local boundaries and make a global impact.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The Vice-Chancellor also highlighted the role of government and policy in supporting these initiatives, underscoring the need for policies that incentivize and regulate academic and industry collaborations effectively. Professor Islam's address was well-received by an audience comprising international educators, policymakers, and industry leaders, sparking further discussions on these pivotal topics.

As North South University continues to champion excellence in education and innovation, Professor Atiqul Islam's participation in the Times Higher Education Asia Universities Summit serves as a testament to the university's leadership in shaping the future of higher education in Bangladesh and beyond.

Comments

