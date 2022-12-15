NRBC Bank opens 94th branch in Lalmonirhat

NRBC Bank Limited has inaugurated its 94th branch at Kaliganj in Lalmonirhat.

Social Welfare Minister Alhaj Nuruzzaman Ahmed inaugurated the branch as chief guest on Thursday (15 December), reads a press release.

Nurul Habib, head of Rajshahi and Rangpur division of the bank presided over the event.

Kaliganj Upazila Executive Officer Abdul Mannan, Lalmonirhat district Awami League organizing secretary Md Rakibuzzaman Ahmed, Kaliganj Police Statio Officer-in-Charge ATM Golam Rasul, Principal of Karim Uddin Public School Khurshiduzzaman Ahmed and NRBC Bank Rangpur branch regional manager Syed Sirajul Haque were also present in this event.

During the ceremony, a special prayer was held seeking divine blessings for the welfare, progress and prosperity of the bank.

