Noor Elahi joins wagely as MD

Corporates

TBS Report
20 November, 2022, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 20 November, 2022, 08:12 pm

Related News

Noor Elahi joins wagely as MD

TBS Report
20 November, 2022, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 20 November, 2022, 08:12 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Former Country Manager of Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Maldives at Western Union, Noor Elahi, has recently joined wagely as its Managing Director to accelerate wagely's expansion and ensure financial wellness for the middle and low-income workers in Bangladesh.

wagely is Bangladesh's first financial wellness platform that pioneered the service of earned wage access (EWA) in the country, allowing workers to access a portion of their already worked-for salary.

wagely has helped RMG factories reduce migration rates by up to 60%, and up to 80% of workers have reported having less financial stress and being more loyal to their employer company after using the wagely service, reads a press release.

Embodying an immersive experience of 16 years across the Telecom, FMCG, Cross Border Payments, and Fintech industries, Noor has expertise in the fields of marketing, brand communication, market research, and business development.

Instrumental in developing innovative and customer-driven solutions, he has worked closely with regulators and partners to create new market opportunities and has been part of many global transformational and strategic projects in his previous organisations.

"Bangladesh, with a 4.22 million worker pool in the RMG sector alone, and 90 million people employed across industries, promises the immense potential for wagely in the market," said Tobias Fischer, co-founder and CEO of wagely.

 

wagely

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Bloomberg

World Cup Qatar will be great football but an ugly game

11h | Panorama
Photo: Akij Baker

Akij Baker baking goodness in 'Funtastic' cakes and more

12h | Food
Photo: Courtesy

Gorur Ghash: Fashion with comedy and utility

1d | Mode
David Fickling. Sketch: TBS

The Elon Musk of climate plans gets a test drive

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Hera Pheri 3: Akshay fans threaten Kartik Aaryan

Hera Pheri 3: Akshay fans threaten Kartik Aaryan

14m | Videos
Once I had a lover but now I don't: Sporshia

Once I had a lover but now I don't: Sporshia

1h | Videos
Jersey sales soar as World Cup fever grips Bangladesh

Jersey sales soar as World Cup fever grips Bangladesh

23h | Videos
Qatar World Cup generate $4B revenue opportunity

Qatar World Cup generate $4B revenue opportunity

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

2
Arny, the bride made her grand entrance riding a white horse, and that too, wearing a striking lehenga that had rickshaw-plastic embroideries all over it. Photo: Courtesy
Mode

Not another Sabyasachi bride

3
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

4
Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering
Corporates

Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering

5
BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'
Banking

BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

e-tickets for all Mirpur buses from Sunday