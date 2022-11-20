Noor Elahi joins wagely as MD

Former Country Manager of Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Maldives at Western Union, Noor Elahi, has recently joined wagely as its Managing Director to accelerate wagely's expansion and ensure financial wellness for the middle and low-income workers in Bangladesh.

wagely is Bangladesh's first financial wellness platform that pioneered the service of earned wage access (EWA) in the country, allowing workers to access a portion of their already worked-for salary.

wagely has helped RMG factories reduce migration rates by up to 60%, and up to 80% of workers have reported having less financial stress and being more loyal to their employer company after using the wagely service, reads a press release.

Embodying an immersive experience of 16 years across the Telecom, FMCG, Cross Border Payments, and Fintech industries, Noor has expertise in the fields of marketing, brand communication, market research, and business development.

Instrumental in developing innovative and customer-driven solutions, he has worked closely with regulators and partners to create new market opportunities and has been part of many global transformational and strategic projects in his previous organisations.

"Bangladesh, with a 4.22 million worker pool in the RMG sector alone, and 90 million people employed across industries, promises the immense potential for wagely in the market," said Tobias Fischer, co-founder and CEO of wagely.