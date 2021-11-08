Nine graduates from PPTC course at Frobel Training Academy

Nine alumni from the third batch of Pre-Primary and Primary Teachers' Training Course (PPTC) graduated at Frobel Training Academy.

In collaboration with Sunderji Teachers' Training Institute, Pune, India, the one-year course was launched in 2017.

All the alumni are equipped to implement better classroom management strategies, know how to identify children with various learning needs in classrooms, and are able to support any school management with their ideas and delivery of lessons in an interactive manner.

The Pre-Primary and Primary Teachers' Training Course (PPTC) focuses on theories of child development, principles of education, special needs of students, as well as provides rich experiences in co-curricular activities, cultural celebrations, participation in annual musical programmes, sports day, etc. to name a few.

Each alumnus did an online internship at Sunderji Global Academia schools, India, as well as observation of online classes at Frobel Academy and Frobel Play School, Chattogram.

The fourth batch of PPTC has been enrolled in a hybrid version of the course and will graduate in 2022.

The directors of Frobel Academy, Huwra Zohair, Sabeen Aameir, Chief Guest Nusrat Khan, and trainers of the course, attended the event ensuring safety for all among the pandemic.