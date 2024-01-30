NGO leaders pay courtesy call on finance minister

Press Release
30 January, 2024, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 30 January, 2024, 05:14 pm

NGO leaders pay courtesy call on finance minister

Press Release
30 January, 2024, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 30 January, 2024, 05:14 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Officials from non-governmental microfinance institutions (NGO-MFIs) on Tuesday paid a courtesy call on Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali at his residence in Dhaka. 

They engaged in discussions covering diverse sectoral issues, as well as collaboration with NGO-MFIs for the country's development, reads a press release.

The NGO leaders addressed concerns such as additional funding for this sector and capacity building. 

They also proposed a joint meeting between the sector and the regulator, chaired by the finance minister.

