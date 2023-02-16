NGO ‘Friendship’ receives Superbrands Award

Corporates

Press Release
16 February, 2023, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 16 February, 2023, 09:24 pm

Related News

NGO ‘Friendship’ receives Superbrands Award

Press Release
16 February, 2023, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 16 February, 2023, 09:24 pm
NGO ‘Friendship’ receives Superbrands Award

"Friendship", a Social Purpose Organisation (SPO), has been awarded with Superbrands certification in recognition of its activities in the last 21 years. 

The award was handed over to the organisation, in the NGO category, at a ceremony held at the Hotel Sheraton in the capital recently, said a press release.

Aftab Ul Islam, Director (Board of Directors) at Bangladesh Bank, Col (retd) Iftekhar Uddin Mahmud, Chief Operating Officer at Friendship and Nazra Mahjabeen Sabet, Deputy Director of Operations at Nodi Ltd were present at the event. 

Upon receiving the award, Friendship founder Runa Khan said, "Friendship winning the Superbrands status in Bangladesh shows the strength of people helping people with verity". 

Boasting over 4,000 employees, Friendship has been committed to saving lives, poverty alleviation, climate adaptation and empowerment in the most remote, unaddressed communities in Bangladesh, it said in the media release.

At the event, a total of 40 local brands were awarded by Superbrands, the world's largest independent arbiter of branding currently operating in 90 countries.

Friendship organization

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ruddy Shelduck. Photo: Muntasir Akash

Wooded savannah on the Ganges sandbars: A hidden wildlife paradise

11h | Earth
The government has reasoned that the average superstore customer is comparatively more solvent than those at grocery shops and the VAT imposed should not be an issue. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Why are we paying taxes twice when we shop at supershops?

13h | Panorama
It is not hard to make money in the market what is hard is the temptation to throw money away. Photo: reuters

Good financial advice hasn't changed in 300 years

2d | Panorama
Thanks to the extensive media coverage of the Covid-19 situation the contribution of researchers to combat the pandmic has been recognised and acknowledged by their viewership. Photo: Reuters

Journalists and academics need to collaborate in a more structured way

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Power producers want dollars for smooth electricity

Power producers want dollars for smooth electricity

4h | TBS Insight
Which food Arifin Shuvo has sacrificed to get six pack

Which food Arifin Shuvo has sacrificed to get six pack

5h | TBS Entertainment
Brothers pulled out from rubble who survived 200 hours by drinking own urine

Brothers pulled out from rubble who survived 200 hours by drinking own urine

6h | TBS World
Traditional fish fair at Ichamati Bank of Bogra

Traditional fish fair at Ichamati Bank of Bogra

8h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

2
Ryad Yousuf. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Meet the first Bangladeshi Partner of Goldman Sachs

3
Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms
Corporates

Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms

4
Photo: TBS
RMG

Bangladesh RMGs under US review for alleged counterfeits

5
Walton launches affordable e-bike
Corporates

Walton launches affordable e-bike

6
$1.42b export proceeds overdue amid cry for dollar
Economy

$1.42b export proceeds overdue amid cry for dollar