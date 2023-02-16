NGO ‘Friendship’ receives Superbrands Award

"Friendship", a Social Purpose Organisation (SPO), has been awarded with Superbrands certification in recognition of its activities in the last 21 years.

The award was handed over to the organisation, in the NGO category, at a ceremony held at the Hotel Sheraton in the capital recently, said a press release.

Aftab Ul Islam, Director (Board of Directors) at Bangladesh Bank, Col (retd) Iftekhar Uddin Mahmud, Chief Operating Officer at Friendship and Nazra Mahjabeen Sabet, Deputy Director of Operations at Nodi Ltd were present at the event.

Upon receiving the award, Friendship founder Runa Khan said, "Friendship winning the Superbrands status in Bangladesh shows the strength of people helping people with verity".

Boasting over 4,000 employees, Friendship has been committed to saving lives, poverty alleviation, climate adaptation and empowerment in the most remote, unaddressed communities in Bangladesh, it said in the media release.

At the event, a total of 40 local brands were awarded by Superbrands, the world's largest independent arbiter of branding currently operating in 90 countries.