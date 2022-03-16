European Investment Bank announces €250M financing for Covid-19 immunisation in Bangladesh

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has agreed to provide a €250 million loan to support vaccine procurement and country-wide Covid-19 vaccination and immunisation.

The EIB financing will support Bangladesh to protect its citizens and Rohingyas from the Covid-19 pandemic, reads a press release.

The fund will also help Bangladesh mitigate the effects of the pandemic, and strengthen the national healthcare system to end the pandemic faster.

EIB, the Governments of Luxembourg and Bangladesh, and the Friendship NGO announced the agreement at a press event with Luxembourg-, Brussels- and Dhaka-based journalists on Wednesday (16 March), reads a press release.

Werner Hoyer, president of EIB, Christian Kettel Thomsen, vice president of the EIB, Franz Fayot, Luxembourg's minister for development cooperation, Mahbub Hassan Saleh, ambassador of Bangladesh in Brussels, Runa Khan, founder of Friendship, and Marc Elvinger, chairman of Friendship addressed journalists on behalf of their respective organisations.

"This partnership, which involves the governments of Bangladesh and Luxembourg, the EIB and NGOs such as Friendship, has been a wonderful example of effective and inclusive development cooperation," said EIB President Werner Hoyer at the event.

Friendship, a social purpose organisation that receives funding from the government of Luxembourg, will assist the Bangladesh government's vaccination rollout through its grassroots network in remote, climate-impacted areas across the country.