National Bank incurs loss of Tk1,768cr in nine months

National Bank incurred loss of Tk1,768 crore in January-September of this year.

According to its price sensitive statement, its loss per share during the quarter was Tk5..49

The bank said in the statement, during the period, bank could not book interest on loans and advances due to non-recovery from defaulters. Furthermore, the bank incurred higher interest expenses on deposits and borrowings. Consequently, the period concluded with an operating loss, with significant deviations observed in profit.

Despite making loss, its share price rise 4% to reach Tk5.20 today (30 October).