Customers padlock National Bank branch in Sylhet after failing to withdraw money

Customers, journalists in front of the locked gate of National Bank’s Shibganj branch in Sylhet on 30 October. Photo: Screengrab from a video

Customers locked the main entrance of National Bank's Shibganj branch in Sylhet today (30 October), after being unable to withdraw their desired amount of money.

Over 50 frustrated account holders gathered at noon outside the branch, demanding access to their money.

The protesters alleged that they had been facing harassment for several days while trying to withdraw money from the Shibganj branch.

They claimed when they presented cheques for various amounts, they were only given Tk5,000-Tk10,000. Upon inquiring about the reason, they were told that the bank was facing a cash shortage.

Shahparan Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Manir Hossain told The Business Standard that upon receiving the news of the protest, they went to the scene and brought the situation under control.

"The bank gates were opened after convincing the customers. I have spoken to the managing director of the bank, who assured that funds will be sent," the OC added.

Sabbir Hanan, senior assistant vice president and manager of the bank's Shibganj branch, said, "It was not possible to provide customers with the amount of money they requested."

He explained that due to various rumours, customers were only coming to withdraw money and not depositing any. "This has led to a severe cash shortage in the bank's branches."

Earlier on Monday (28 October), several customers had locked another branch of National Bank in Sylhet's Golapganj, over the same issue. At that time, they blocked Sylhet- Zakiganj road and staged a protest.