National Library Day observed at IUB

TBS Report
10 February, 2022, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 10 February, 2022, 08:25 pm

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

In observance of the National Library Day 2022, Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB) Library organised a hybrid discussion session, award giving ceremony and a book donation programme on last Thursday (6 February).

This year's theme for the National Library Day was "digital library is the pledge of the country's golden jubilee."

Professor Md Abu Taher, member of the University Grants Commission of Bangladesh (UGC), attended the programme as the chief guest, reads a press release.

IUB Vice Chancellor Tanweer Hasan and Pro-Vice Chancellor Professor Niaz Ahmed Khan attended the programme as special guests.

Kazi Mostak Gausul Hoq, professor of Information Science and Library Management at Dhaka University joined virtually. 

Professor Md Abu Taher said digital libraries are unavoidable, but the essence of printed books cannot be ignored. Stressing the importance of libraries in building knowledge-based societies, he said that it was important to build libraries at homes as well alongside academic institutions.

IUB Librarian Hossam Haider Chowdhury gave a short overview of the day and the various resources and services at the IUB Library. He also showed a short video.

This year, IUB Library conferred "Best User Awards 2022" in three categories: student, faculty members and community library members. Muaz Rahman Farazin, a student of the School of Engineering, Technology and Sciences of IUB won the award in the student category.

Dr Kazi Mahmudur Rahman, associate professor and head of Department of Social Sciences and Humanities, IUB, won the award in the faculty member category.

Manmay Zafar, associate professor of Department of English, Jahangirnagar University, clinched the community library member award. 

Later, the IUB library donated a good number of books to the SARP Foundation to establish "SARP Public Library" at Sonatola under Bogra district. On behalf of the foundation, Nazim Ud Dowlah received the books, the release added.

The programme was jointly conducted by Md Hasan Saimum Wahab, assistant director and officer-in-charge, Sponsored Research wing of Pro-VC's office and Antora Anwar, junior assistant librarian at IUB. 

Mohammad Humayun Kabir, deputy librarian of IUB gave the formal vote of thanks.

The celebration ended with a group dance performed by IUB Dance Club. 

