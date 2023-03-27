Nalaka Hettiarachchi made CEO of bti

Nalaka Hettiarachchi. Photo: PR

Real Estate company building technology and ideas limited (bti) has recently appointed Nalaka Hettiarachchi as its Chief Executive Officer.

Nalaka has over 30 years of vast experience across emerging markets in Asia and Africa in different industries, reads a press release.

Prior to joining bti, he worked for several multinational companies such as Unilever, Coca-Cola, Singer & AC Nielsen.

In addition, he worked as Vice-President of Airtel Kenya.

Along with a BSc and an MBA, his credentials also include certifications from The Institute of Certified Management Accountants (CMA)-Australia and Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM)-UK.