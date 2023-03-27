Nalaka Hettiarachchi made CEO of bti

Corporates

Press Release
27 March, 2023, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 27 March, 2023, 04:19 pm

Related News

Nalaka Hettiarachchi made CEO of bti

Press Release
27 March, 2023, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 27 March, 2023, 04:19 pm
Nalaka Hettiarachchi. Photo: PR
Nalaka Hettiarachchi. Photo: PR

Real Estate company building technology and ideas limited (bti) has recently appointed Nalaka Hettiarachchi as its Chief Executive Officer.

Nalaka has over 30 years of vast experience across emerging markets in Asia and Africa in different industries, reads a press release.

Prior to joining bti, he worked for several multinational companies such as Unilever, Coca-Cola, Singer & AC Nielsen.

In addition, he worked as Vice-President of Airtel Kenya.

Along with a BSc and an MBA, his credentials also include certifications from The Institute of Certified Management Accountants (CMA)-Australia and Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM)-UK.

BTI / CEO

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

LG 674 L frost free: Refrigerator with UV Nano water dispenser

LG 674 L frost free: Refrigerator with UV Nano water dispenser

4h | Brands
Source: IMF World Economic Outlook, October 2022 (Chart 1); CEIC Asia Database and author’s calculations (Chart 2); CEIC Asia Database (Chart 3); World Bank World Development Indicator, 2023 (Chart 4). Charts 1 and 4 are calendar years, while Charts 2 and 3 are fiscal years.

It's mainly fiscal

6h | Panorama
Iftar made easy: Must-have appliances for stress-free Ramadan

Iftar made easy: Must-have appliances for stress-free Ramadan

6h | Brands
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Time to make disaster response training mandatory?

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Extravagant Monipuri Wedding

Extravagant Monipuri Wedding

2h | TBS Stories
Former Russian President says, war cannot be stopped if Putin gets arrested

Former Russian President says, war cannot be stopped if Putin gets arrested

5h | TBS World
Why it is difficult to return Aarav Khan

Why it is difficult to return Aarav Khan

5h | TBS Stories
The first phase of providing houses to the landless, completed

The first phase of providing houses to the landless, completed

5h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

2
Photo illustration: Steph Davidson; Getty Images
Bloomberg Special

Elon Musk's global empire has made him a burning problem for Washington

3
Photo: Bangladesh Railway Fans&#039; Forum
Bangladesh

Bus-train collides at capital's Khilgaon on Monday night

4
Photo: Collected from Facebook
Bangladesh

Arav Khan under UAE police 'surveillance'

5
Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts
Splash

Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year