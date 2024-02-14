MoU Signing between Concord Architects & Interior Décor Ltd. and LankaBangla Finance PLC

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Concord Architects and Interior Decor Limited has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with LankaBangla Finance PLC. 

According to the MoU, the clients of LankaBangla Finance PLC can enjoy up to a 20% discount on the services provided by Concord Architects and Interior Decor Ltd. 

Other than this, if the client avails any services of Concord Architects and Interior Decor Ltd. they will additionally entitle exciting discounts on Resort Atlantis at Ashulia, Dhaka; Foy's Lake Resort at Chattogram and other services of Concord Entertainment Company Ltd. Anup Kumar Sarkar, Chief Marketing Officer of Concord Group and Khurshed Alam, Head of Retail Business of LankaBangla Finance PLC signed the MOU for their respective organisations. 

Md Nazmul Islam, Manager, Sales & Marketing, Concord Architects and Interior Decor Ltd.; Md Toufiquer Rahman, Head of Cards (acting); Mohammad Abdul Jalil Khan, Senior Manager Card Business of LankaBangla Finance PLC and other higher officials of both organisations attended the signing ceremony. 

