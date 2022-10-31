LankaBangla Finance celebrates 25 years of its glorious journey

TBS Report
31 October, 2022, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2022, 05:30 pm

Photo: TBS
LankaBangla Finance Limited, the country's leading financial institute, which was established in 1997, celebrates 25 years of its glorious journey through a simple ceremony organised at its Corporate Office situated in the capital.

The programme was attended among others by A Moyeen, chairman, Board of Directors; Khwaja Shahriar, managing director and CEO, LankaBangla Finance Limited; Nasir U Chowdhury, managing director, LankaBangla Securities Limited; head of subsidierires, senior management of LankaBangla Finance Limited; previous and current employees, reads a press release.

LankaBangla Finance Limited initiated its journey in 1997 with the launch of Vanik Credit Card. Soon after, the organisation introduced customer-focused financial products and services and saw amazing growth in its service beneficiary base. LankaBangla SME loans have empowered thousands of women through financial self-sufficiency and made them an integral part of decision-making in society. Today, Shikha platform stands as a torch bearer for thousands of women entrepreneurs, enabling them to make smarter financial decisions and transforming them into catalyst for social reform.

Expressing his opinion on the occasion Chairman A Moyeen conveyed his gratitude to Regulatory bodies, Stakeholders, Employees, and Media for making this journey possible Khwaja Shahriar, managing director and CEO, LankaBangla Finance said, "I feel extremely privileged for being a part of this celebration. Our valued customers are the ones who have made this event possible. Our customers are our encouragement. My gratitude also goes to our valued employees, they have demonstrated utmost sincerity and dedication in serving the organization. They are our true asset for future growth."

"LankaBangla operates through 27 branches across the country. Embarking on digitization, the organisation has been able to extend its service to the doorstep of each and every customer. With the trust and reliability of thousands of customers, LankaBangla successfully manages a portfolio 9FUM) of Tk16,000 crore, ensuring secured, sustainable return on customers' investments."

