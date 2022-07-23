Motorcycle assemblers, manufacturers meet with Industry minister

The representatives of Bangladesh Motorcycle Assemblers and Manufacturers Association (BMAMA) recently sat with Industry Minister Nurul Majid Humayun to take necessary and effective steps to resolve the unrest in the motorcycle industry.

Bangladesh Honda Private Limited Managing Director Sigeru Matsuzaki, TVS Auto Bangladesh Limited CEO Biplab Kumar Roy, ACI Motors Limited Executive Director Subrata Ranjan Das, Bangladesh Honda Private Limited CFO and CAO Shah Mohammad Ashiqur Rahman and Uttara Motors Limited COO Shahadat Hossain were present at the meeting held on 20 July, said a press release

The delegation apprised the minister about the investment, technology transfer, development of the motorbike industry, competitive, sustainable production system and its growing progress.

The delegates also discussed government and BMAMA's responsibilities to ensure the safe use of motorcycles.

They highlighted that recently there has been a lot of unrest in the industry due to various reasons including restrictions on riding motorcycles on highways, street protests for the rights of motorcyclists to ply on highways.

Additionally, motorcyclists and Eid holidaymakers had to face extreme suffering as a result of these restrictions.

In order to resolve the issues, the minister directed an immediate meeting in coordination with the relevant authorities of BMAMA, BRTA and the government to take necessary steps.