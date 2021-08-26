Mohammad Nayeem Akhter becomes Dotlines deputy director

Dotlines has recently assigned Mohammad Nayeem Akhter as its new Deputy Director, Supply Network Operations.

The Singapore-based technology giant has included Nayeem as a pacesetter at Dotlines supply network operations that will positively impact across a dynamically reconfigurable supply network to meet the escalating global demand and support group's growth agenda, said a press release.

Nayeem started his career at British American Tobacco (BAT) in 2002. He later joined Urmi Group as Business Operations Lead and established 'Turaag ProteX' for masks when it came to protect the mass during pandemic.

Nayeem is known as an innovative thinker with strong forecasting, planning, and budgeting acumen, andis always on the quest of connecting technology to the goals and accomplishing business efficiency.