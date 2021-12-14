Dotlines group holds carnival chess festival

Corporates

TBS Report
14 December, 2021, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 14 December, 2021, 06:33 pm

Related News

Dotlines group holds carnival chess festival

Over hundred young chess lovers joined the daylong festival

TBS Report
14 December, 2021, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 14 December, 2021, 06:33 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Carnival has recently hosted a chess festival which has thrilled the school goers held in the capital as the participants have shown excellence in the strategic game.

Over hundred young chess lovers joined the daylong festival at Public Order Management premises in capital's Mirpur on Friday, reads a press release.

Dotlines Group has started the initiative "Carnival Chess" to popularise chess in Bangladesh.

Participants got opportunity to play chess with grand masters. Besides, there were quiz, puzzle, team play options for participant students and their guardians.

Under leadership of Khandakar Kayes Hasan, country's three grand masters – Reefat Bin Sattar, Ziaur Rahman and Enamul Hossain Rajib were involved with the Carnival Chess.

Carnival Chess chief coordinator Kayes Hasan said that Bangladesh didn't see any grandmaster since 2008.  He said the game, which is at the top of popularity in other countries, seems to be slowly losing its lustre in Bangladesh. 

Carnival Chess will host chess competitions at school level, divisional level, national level, and international level to create chess players from grassroots level, according to the organiser. It has plans to create content on chess in Bengali language and arrange chess workshops with grandmasters in different schools and colleges across the country.

carnival chess festival / Dotlines / Chess

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

17 July, Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany. A warming climate has supercharged storms, contributing to the catastrophic flash floods that killed at least 170 people in the country. Photo: Liesa Johannssen-Koppitz/Bloomberg

The world promises change after another year of extreme climate disasters

7h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Teletalk 5G trial run is here. But what does that really mean?

10h | Panorama
On 7 December, Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy inaugurated the week-long 13th edition of &#039;Jatra Festival-2021&#039;. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Jatra Pala: A declining art form of our culture and the plight of the artists

11h | Panorama
18 August, Jakarta. Family and friends mourn at the graveside of a Covid-19 victim at the Rorotan cemetery. Photo: Dimas Ardian/Bloomberg

How a year full of vaccine promise turned into another Covid-19 nightmare

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The blueprints of intellectual assassination in 1971

The blueprints of intellectual assassination in 1971

1h | Videos
Indian Miss Universe 2021 after 21 years

Indian Miss Universe 2021 after 21 years

1h | Videos
No list of martyred intellectuals in 50 years

No list of martyred intellectuals in 50 years

5h | Videos
Nation observing Martyred Intellectuals Day

Nation observing Martyred Intellectuals Day

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

3
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

4
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today

5
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 

6
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?