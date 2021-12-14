Dotlines group holds carnival chess festival

Carnival has recently hosted a chess festival which has thrilled the school goers held in the capital as the participants have shown excellence in the strategic game.

Over hundred young chess lovers joined the daylong festival at Public Order Management premises in capital's Mirpur on Friday, reads a press release.

Dotlines Group has started the initiative "Carnival Chess" to popularise chess in Bangladesh.

Participants got opportunity to play chess with grand masters. Besides, there were quiz, puzzle, team play options for participant students and their guardians.

Under leadership of Khandakar Kayes Hasan, country's three grand masters – Reefat Bin Sattar, Ziaur Rahman and Enamul Hossain Rajib were involved with the Carnival Chess.

Carnival Chess chief coordinator Kayes Hasan said that Bangladesh didn't see any grandmaster since 2008. He said the game, which is at the top of popularity in other countries, seems to be slowly losing its lustre in Bangladesh.

Carnival Chess will host chess competitions at school level, divisional level, national level, and international level to create chess players from grassroots level, according to the organiser. It has plans to create content on chess in Bengali language and arrange chess workshops with grandmasters in different schools and colleges across the country.