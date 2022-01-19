Mermaid Beach Resort to offer tour of the bay in 'moon boats'

Guests staying at Mermaid Beach Resort will be given a tour of the Bay of Bengal on Cox's Bazar's traditional "moon boat", without any additional charge.

The offer will be available for only those staying at the beach resort, said a press release.

Mermaid Beach Resort's guests will be taken to the Bay of Bengal by Reju canal by the traditional crescent moon-shaped boat to give them a taste of seafaring. Meals and other services will also be provided during the trip.

"While staying at Mermaid Beach Resort, we want to make the whole time colorful for the tourists. That is why such an initiative has been taken for sea travel," Mermaid Eco Tourism Limited Managing Director Anisul Haque Sohag said.