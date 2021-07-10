Mermaid Beach, Eco Resort offer 40% discount

Mermaid Beach and Mermaid Eco Resort are offering 40% pre-booking discount for travelers and they will get the chance to visit the resort soon after the withdrawal of the current lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The private resorts have various facilities with eco-friendly villa sitting on vast, lush greenery just like a painting, reads a press release on Saturday.

The natural design of Mermaid's villas are such that you can find yourself naturally distanced, secluded in your own private space with your loved ones.

Healthy juices at the juice bar made from Mermaid's organic gardens & 24 hours in-villa dining available at guest's fingertips.

Mahfuzur Rahman, executive director of Mermaid Beach Resort, said, "We have ensured the highest standards of hygiene protocols in place. Beautiful sea, breathing fresh air, natural sunlight, a natural source of Vitamin D, are also ways of keeping us healthy. We at Mermaid family are eagerly waiting to welcome you back!"

Book now and stay any time of the year at a 40% discount

For booking now contact: Mermaid Beach Resort- + 8801841416468 / + 8801841416469. E-mail: [email protected].

Mermaid Eco Resort- +880 1841416464, +880 1841416465, E-mail: [email protected].