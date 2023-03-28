Mercantile Bank conducts training on MBL Home Loan

28 March, 2023, 03:50 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Mercantile Bank Limited conducted training on MBL Home Loan at its training institute in Dhaka.

Desk officials from 70 branches across the country attended the programme both physically and virtually.

Hasne Alam, deputy managing director and CBO of the bank inaugurated the training.

In his address, Hasne Alam advised the participating officers to meticulously comprehend the revised and comprehensive PPG of "MBL Home Loan" and act proactively to promote the bank's retail products among potential customers.

Ashim Kumar Saha, VP and acting head of Retail Banking Division along with officials from the said division of the bank and the MBTI faculties conducted the training sessions as resource persons. Javed Tariq, principal of MBTI moderated the training programme.

