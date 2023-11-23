Maimansingha Gitika centenary celebrations at Nazrul University

Maimansingha Gitika centenary celebrations at Nazrul University

Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University celebrated the centenary of the publication of Maimansingha Gitika organising a programme in the university's virtual conference room of the administrative building on Thursday in Mymensingh, reads a press release.

Speaking as the chief guest, vice-Chancellor Prof Dr  Soumitra Sekhar said, "Dinesh Chandra Sen is one of those who contributed to our becoming independent Bangladesh. Maimansingha Gitika plays an important role in creating love and awareness of the country among Bengalis."

Mentioning that Maimansingha Gitika is a beacon of light for the young society of this country, the Vice-Chancellor said, Maimansingha Gitika should be read and one should stand tall and take a pledge to make Bangladesh a golden Bengal.  Bringing back that brightness that was so bright in our past will be the main thrust of the Maimansingha Gitika Centenary celebrations.

Acharya Dinesh Chandra Sen Research Centre director Devkanya Sen spoke as the guest of honor in the discussion held under the chairmanship of Head of the Department of Bangla Language and Literature Prof Dr Ahamadul Bari. Nazrul University Treasurer Prof Dr Ataur Rahman spoke as a special guest. Swapan Dhar, Editor of Maimansingha Gitika Centenary Issue 'Jalad', spoke as the speaker, Registrar Dr.  Md.  Humayun Kabir gave a welcome speech and Associate Professor and Head of the Department of English Language and Literature Raihana Akter was the moderator of the program.

Maimansingha Gitika Centenary-Publication book edited by Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Soumitra Sekhar was unveiled. After the discussion meeting, a seminar was held.

