Nazrul University, Power & Project Controls Ltd sign MoU

Nazrul University, Power &amp; Project Controls Ltd sign MoU

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University and Power & Project Controls Ltd. at Nazrul University campus in Mymensingh on Sunday.

Nazrul University Registrar Dr Humayun Kabir and Power and Project Controls Ltd. Director (Administration and Marketing) Animesh Mukherjee signed the agreement on behalf of their respective institutions, reads a press release.

The main purpose of MoU is to strengthen academic interest and in the spirit of cooperative activities in knowledge sharing, product supply, research and development activities within both institutions.

Nazrul University Vice-chancellor Prof Dr Soumitra Sekhar was present on the occasion.

In the agreement signing ceremony, Soumitra Sekhar  that mutual cooperation with several universities, government and private institutions of the country and abroad will sharpen us in the field of education and research in order to build a developed and smart Bangladesh. That is why this MoU with Power & Project Controls Limited is very important. He emphasized not only on the agreement but also on its implementation.

The MoU was signed for 25 years and will initially be in effect for five years.  Thereafter the term of this agreement will be re-evaluated every 5 years.  Through this, teachers, students, officials and researchers of the two institutions will benefit.

