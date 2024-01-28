Winston E Langley corner inaugurated at Nazrul University

A Winston E Langley Corner in the name of renowned Nazrul researcher and former vice chancellor of academic affairs, University of Massachusetts, Boston, MA, USA was inaugurated at Institute of Nazrul Studies, Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University in Mymensingh.

Nazrul University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Soumitra Sekhar inaugurated this corner on Wednesday afternoon, reads a press release.

Treasurer Prof Dr Ataur Rahman, Registrar Dr Md Humayun Kabir and Proctor Shanjay Kumar Mukharjee, Additional Director of Institute of Nazrul Studies Rashedul Anam, and others were present in the event. Professor Langley's Nazrul Medal, memorial, crest, picture and other books have been placed in the Langley corner.