Nazrul University hosts 3rd int'l conference on Humanities and Social Sciences

Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University hosts two-day-long 3rd international conference on Humanities and Social Sciences titled, 'Promoting Human Values, Creativity, Innovation and Prosperity to build Smart Generation for Smart Bangladesh' from today at the university campus in Mymensingh.

This conference is seeking original research works on arts, fine arts, and social science in a broader sense and its allied fields to present, and discuss through different sessions before the scholars, experts, academicians, and practitioners.

University Grants Commission of Bangladesh Chairman (Additional Charge) & Member Prof Dr Muhammed Alamgir attended as chief guest in the conference. He said, We are heading towards the fourth industrial revolution. Just as revolutionary changes have occurred in scientific thinking for this industrial revolution, we must also consider ethical values, social sciences, and aesthetics on the other side. Alongside advancing technology, everyone must strive to build a civilized society enriched with human values.

Country Director Dr Tanyel B. Taysi of the International Foundation for Electoral System (IFES) attended as keynote speaker on Social Science. I feel very proud to participate in this international conference organized by the university. As a researcher, I am eagerly looking forward to participating in various sessions of the conference, she said.

If a university is situated in a peripheral area, it is still a university. Because the knowledge generated in universities located in peripheral areas can be utilized for the benefit of the country, nation, and even for the well-being of the world. Therefore, universities need to focus on creating new knowledge and share that knowledge with the entire world, eminent writer and ex-VC of Rabindra Bharati University (India) Prof Dr Pabitra Sarker said as keynote speaker on Arts and Humanities,

As a keynote speaker on Fine Arts, Rector Prof Dr I Wayan Adnyana of The Indonesian Institute of the Arts (ISI), said, I have come to Bangladesh for the first time. Visiting the Nazrul Memorial Campus at Kazi Nazrul University for the first time brought me immense joy. I wish this conference great success. I express gratitude to the university administration for organizing such a beautiful event. We are very interested in establishing institutional collaboration with this university.

Prof Dr Soumitra Sekhar is the Chief Patron of the conference. This conference brings together a wide range of researchers, academics, experts, and practitioners from the fields of humanities and social science for a comprehensive discussion, debate, knowledge-sharing, and collaboration on a journey toward Smart Bangladesh in a compassionate, thoughtful, and attentive atmosphere, he said.

The third international conference of Nazrul University has already created a stir among academicians and researchers. After the inaugural session, the researchers began presenting their papers through parallel sessions held at different locations across the campus. From universities of the country and abroad submitted a total of 250 papers for presentation in the conference and out of that 99 papers have been accepted.