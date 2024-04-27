Luminous Power Technologies and Dhaka Power Traders (DPT) join hands to bring Instant Power Solutions (IPS) to Bangladesh Market

Luminous, a leading Energy Solutions brand, has partnered with the Dhaka Power Traders of Tandhan Group to introduce its innovative product portfolio in Bangladesh. This collaboration aims to provide consumers with access to advanced instant power solutions while supporting the government's sustainability goals through the promotion of green technologies.

Expanding its product portfolio, Luminous in partnership with DPT has introduced a unique range of batteries specially tailored and manufactured for the first time in Bangladesh for IPS application. Developed with a blend of proven and mature technology and design, these batteries promise unparalleled performance. Notably, their innovative design not only ensures optimal functionality but also minimizes maintenance requirements, thus elevating customer satisfaction and extending service life. Produced with specialized modern manufacturing technology, these batteries are equipped with special water-filling plugs and indicators and provide end-users with essential alerts for water replenishment, enhancing user experience and convenience, reads a press release.

Speaking about the collaboration, Preeti Bajaj, CEO & MD, Luminous Power Technologies, said, "Our innovative and comprehensive range of energy storage products including inverters, batteries, and solar solutions, have earned the trust of millions of customers across the world. We are excited to further strengthen our presence in the Bangladesh market through our partnership with DPT and launching a new factory first time outside India in Bangladesh to locally manufacture the advanced range of batteries exclusively for our consumers here. Bangladesh is an important market for Luminous, as the APAC region contributes around 20% to our international sales. Developed with a fusion of advanced technology and sophisticated design, these batteries offer unmatched performance and optimize functionality enhancing customer satisfaction and prolonging service life."

"We are delighted to collaborate with Luminous and bring their cutting-edge products to the people of Bangladesh," said Khaled Hossain, CEO, Dhaka Power Traders. "This partnership aligns with our commitment to fostering technological advancement and promoting environment-friendly solutions. With a huge market size of more than 5 lakh batteries per year, our collaboration aims to provide consumers with superlative instant power solutions, ensuring superior performance, reliability, and a better cost of ownership compared to competing products.

Luminous Power Technologies has more than 35 years of legacy in providing smart and innovative energy solutions to its consumers across the world. Present in more than 40 countries, Luminous has successfully established itself as one of the most trusted and reliable brands offering an advanced range of inverters, batteries, and solar solutions. Dhaka Power Traders, established over 15 years ago, has consistently upheld a reputation as a dependable entity in the realm of power solutions. Specializing in International Standards Technology, the company has garnered trust and loyalty through its unwavering commitment to excellence.

