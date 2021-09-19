Journalist Zahiduzzaman’s family hands over budget documents of 52 years to ERF Library

The family members of late journalist Zahiduzzaman Faruque today handed over to the Economic Reporters Forum (ERF) Library the budget documents of 52 years and other economy related books kept earlier under the collection of the country's noted economic journalist.

Late Zahiduzzaman Faruque's son Mohiuzzaman Faruque along with his wife Farhana Khan, handed over the budget documents and books to ERF President Sharmeen Rinvy and General Secretary SM Rashidul Islam at a programme at the ERF office in the capital's Purana Paltan area, says a press release.

Former ERF presidents and some senior ERF members were present on the occasion.

Late Zahiduzzaman Faruque had worked as an economic journalist for over four decades while his hobby was to keep budget documents, other economy related books and various data and information under his collection. He started keeping budget documents in his collection from 1968.

Speaking on the occasion, Mohiuzzaman Faruque said, "The passion and also the profession of my father was journalism as well as to do research and writings on the various aspects of economy. In his long career, he kept budget documents, various economy related books, data and information under his collection. The purpose of handing over these books and documents is to ensure proper utilisation of those."

ERF President Sharmeen Rinvy said that late Zahiduzzaman Faruque had worked throughout his entire life to spread economic journalism in Bangladesh. "For this, he had collected various types of documents on economy which will help in economic journalism in future."

ERF General Secretary SM Rashidul Islam said that a separate corner would be set up at the ERF Library after the name of Zahiduzzaman Faruque where all documents and books kept earlier in his collection would be showcased. Apart from the journalists, economists, researchers and others will be able to use these documents.

Earlier on August 19, Zahiduzzaman Faruque died of cancer.