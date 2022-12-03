IPDC Finance wins 'gold' at ICMAB Best Corporate Award 2021

Corporates

TBS Report 
03 December, 2022, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 03 December, 2022, 02:27 pm

IPDC Finance wins 'gold' at ICMAB Best Corporate Award 2021

TBS Report 
03 December, 2022, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 03 December, 2022, 02:27 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

PDC Finance has won Gold Award at the ICMAB Best Corporate Award 2021 under the non-bank financial institution (NBFI) category.

The grand award ceremony was held at the Intercontinental Dhaka on Thursday (1 December), reads a press release issued in this regard.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi handed over the awards to the recipients as the chief guest of the event.

Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam, chairman, Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission, Md Jashim Uddin, president, Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI); Md Mamunur Rashid FCMA, president, ICMAB and Md Abdul Aziz FCMA, award committee chairman, were also present in the occasion.  

Ashique Hossain, head of Credit Risk Management and acting chief financial officer of IPDC received the award on behalf of IPDC Finance. 

Mominul Islam, MD and CEO of IPDC Finance, said, "IPDC Finance has played a significant role in the last few years especially during the Covid-19 pandemic to ensure the best service and outcome for all its stakeholders through full compliance.

"It is our dedication and constant hard work  to achieve utmost excellency that has won us this award today and we believe we will continue to provide the best service to all our stakeholders in the coming years as well."

ICMAB, a prestigious body, has been organizing this award since 2007 as a noble initiative to recognize the invaluable contribution made by corporate entities in different sectors to encourage competitiveness for efficiency and further development of the country.

Both publicly listed companies and non-government organizations (NGOs) from various sectors receive the award in three categories – gold, silver, and bronze.

This year the award selection committee and the two-member jury board included Professor Dr Mohammed Farashuddin, former governor of Bangladesh Bank (BB), and Mohammed Nurul Amin, former chairman, of the Association of Bankers Bangladesh.

