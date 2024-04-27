International Standard University (ISU) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bankers' Welfare Association Bangladesh (BWAB)

International Standard University (ISU) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Bankers' Welfare Association Bangladesh (BWAB) on 26 April 2024 at Cox's Bazar.

Treasurer in charge of International Standard University (ISU) Mr. H. T. M. Quader Newaz and the President of the BWAB Mr. Kazi Md. Shafiqur Rahman signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations, reads a press release.

Under this agreement, International Standard University (ISU) would provide a waiver on the tuition fee for MBA and other Master's programs (such as MA in English Literature and Cultural Studies) to the students from BWAB. The descendants (spouse/children/grandchildren/wards/dependents) of the members of BWAB would enjoy a waiver on tuition fees for all Bachelor's Programs of ISU more than the general/ordinary students.

Among others, the Registrar of International Standard University (ISU) Md. Faizullah Kawshik, the Director of Admission of ISU Gias Uddin, the General Secretary of BWAB Md. Emdad Hossain and other officials from both organizations were also present in the signing ceremony.

