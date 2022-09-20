IFIC Bank distributed loans to  2500 CMSME entrepreneurs in a day 

IFIC Bank hosted an inauguration programme titled 'Glorious Journey of CMSME Loan Refinancing Scheme Distribution' at the IFIC Tower located in Purana Paltan.

Bangladesh Bank has formed a refinancing scheme to ensure credit facility at low interest and easy terms to the cottage, micro, small and medium industries- CMSME sector. Under this scheme, IFIC Bank distributed loans to 2500 CMSME entrepreneurs across the country through all its branches and sub-branches.

The programme was officially inaugurated by the creator of this scheme, Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder as the chief guest, said a press release.

Abdur Rauf Talukder gave special emphasis on the potential and contribution of the SME sector to the economy of Bangladesh.

He said that he is elated by the fact that IFIC Bank is the first to start distributing loans under this scheme announced by Bangladesh Bank.

ARM Nazmus Sakib, Director of IFIC Bank, presided over the event, in the presence of Managing Director and Chief Executive of IFIC Bank, Shah A Sarwar and Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank, Abu Farah Md Nasser.

Directors and senior officials of IFIC Bank, senior officials of Bangladesh Bank, various professionals and journalists were also present at the event.

