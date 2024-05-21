IDLC VC invests in Barikoi

Corporates

Press Release
21 May, 2024, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 21 May, 2024, 09:00 pm

Related News

IDLC VC invests in Barikoi

Press Release
21 May, 2024, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 21 May, 2024, 09:00 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

IDLC Venture Capital, IDLC Asset Management Limited's alternative investment wing, has recently invested in BariKoi Technologies Limited. Barikoi is a software company building mapping solutions for businesses and government agencies in Bangladesh. 

Md Al-Amin Sarker Tayef and Sadman Sakib founded the startup in 2018 to build Bangladesh's geo-spatial mapping infrastructure.

Global mapping solution providers lack the high volume of data required for local operations. Barikoi's mapping infrastructure fits this market gap and has built some of the best location-based SaaS products.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Currently, they are working with large multinational corporations, city corporations, banks, and leading startups in Bangladesh. Their clients include Dhaka North City Corporation, Unilever, City Bank PLC, Bangladesh Post Office, IDLC Finance PLC, and Truck Lagbe.

"We're thrilled to secure local institutional investment in Bangladesh despite the funding winter, highlighting our business strength. With these funds, we plan to accelerate our go-to-market push and expand our services to more businesses in Bangladesh," said Tayef, co-founder and CEO of Barikoi Technologies Limited.

Syed Javed Noor, Partner of IDLC of Venture Capital Fund I and Deputy Managing Director of IDLC Finance PLC., said, "We believe Tayef, Sadman, and the Barikoi team will successfully steer the company in the right direction to optimise the operations of businesses and government agencies of Bangladesh through accurate and precise geospatial data."

Mr. Noor added, "Startups like Barikoi will define the next decade for Bangladesh's tech ecosystem. More services and solutions can be built and integrated into their infrastructure."

Barikoi has the vision to start operating globally and become South Asia's leading location-based SaaS startup. With this investment, IDLC VC's portfolio now comprises six scalable startups – Intelligent Machines, Truck Lagbe, iFarmer, Arogga, Pickaboo, and Barikoi – all solving fundamental problems in large markets of Bangladesh.

IDLC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Tea vs coffee: Who wins the throne as a mightier caffeinated beverage? 

Tea vs coffee: Who wins the throne as a mightier caffeinated beverage? 

3h | Features
From April to June, Jarul flowers are seen in places like roadsides, grown naturally. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Jarul: Petals that touch our souls

12h | Panorama
There are almost 8,000 dispensaries and a large number of consumer-agro firms across the country. Photo: Bloomberg

Thailand's cannabis U-turn is a cautionary tale

1d | Panorama
The newly built Canton Tower, which is 604 meters tall, is now the main attraction of tourism in Guangzhou and proof of China’s fast growth. Photo: Bloomberg

'Everything is big in China'

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Iran asked the US for help after the helicopter crash

Iran asked the US for help after the helicopter crash

7m | Videos
General Aziz Ahmed after the US sanctions

General Aziz Ahmed after the US sanctions

1h | Videos
Why is Putin appointing economists in the defense sector?

Why is Putin appointing economists in the defense sector?

37m | Videos
What can happen in Iranian politics after the death of Ebrahim Raisi

What can happen in Iranian politics after the death of Ebrahim Raisi

2h | Videos