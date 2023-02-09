ICMAB hosts programme on Bangladesh's economic challenges

09 February, 2023
Last modified: 09 February, 2023

ICMAB hosts programme on Bangladesh&#039;s economic challenges

The Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) hosted a professional development programme focused on the economic challenges facing the country and potential solutions.

The programme was held on Tuesday at the ICMAB Ruhul Quddus Auditorium.

Mohammed Farashuddin, former governor of Bangladesh Bank, was the chief guest and Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid, the managing director and CEO of NCC Bank Ltd, served as the session chair.

In his opening remarks, the president of ICMAB, Md Abdur Rahman Khan, stated that the organisation's vision is to support Bangladesh's goal of becoming an industrialised nation by promoting and regulating cost and management accounting practices to improve the country's economic competitiveness and quality of life.

During the technical session of the Continuing Professional Development (CPD) programme, Arif Khan, former president and current council member of ICMAB, gave a presentation on the global and South Asian economic scenario post-Covid-19 and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

He discussed the potential challenges the Bangladesh economy may face, including the current account deficit, depletion of foreign reserves, depreciation of the local currency, and high commodity prices.

Despite these challenges, Farashuddin expressed optimism about the country's economy and credited its successful handling of the Covid-19 crisis.

Other attendees included Md Mazibur Rahman, the MD of Probashi Kalyan Bank, Ziaul Abedin, the joint secretary of Macro Economic Policy Analysis and Forecasting at the Ministry of Finance, and Mohammed Salim, a former president and current council member of ICMAB.

