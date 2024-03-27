Hermizon brings new footwear collection for Eid

Handicraft-based fashionable footwear brand Hermizon enters 6th year of its success. Since 2019, they have been keeping their footprints in the Bangladeshi market through the latest designs and comfort assurances.

Affordability and comfort have made Hermizon a place in the minds of consumers. Each product here made is by the local artisans. They are promised not to compromise even a bit on the quality of the product. Hermizon offers the latest fashion heels, jutti (shoes), kolapuris, summer flats, slides and gorgeous pumps.

There are several outlets of Hermizon such as Gulshan, Dhanmondi and Mirpur in the capital. There are 32 other partnership outlets across the country. Hermizon is also quite popular on social media. The official page of the company has more than 1 million followers on Facebook and Instagram. The company has also got its goodwill for fast home delivery of products within and outside the country. Hermizon is more popular among students and jobholder women. Comfortable, affordable and stylish designed shoes by Hermizon make it the first choice of women. The number of loyal customers is increasing day by day.

The man who has contributed the most to Hermizon's success is Rifatul Haque, its founder and present CEO. He said Hermizon prioritizes product quality, and durability and ensures its comfortable and fashionable footwear. The focus is on handcrafted products and local artisans. It has helped to gain a strong position in the footwear industry of Bangladesh.

He also said that the aim is to create a brand in collaboration with the local artisans of the country, which will preserve the traditional handicrafts passed down from generation to generation. It will be passed on to future generations. The organization is committed to providing fair wages, safe working environment to artisans and staff.

Around the upcoming Eid, Hermizon has new products including new designs of the Eid collection. They are also offering special discounts on online shopping.

In addition to the outlet, there is an opportunity for customers to order online from Hermizon. The Delivery will reach the customer at the earliest. As a result, the company is getting quite popular online.