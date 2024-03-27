Hermizon brings new footwear collection for Eid

Corporates

Press Release
27 March, 2024, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 27 March, 2024, 09:44 pm

Hermizon brings new footwear collection for Eid

Press Release
27 March, 2024, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 27 March, 2024, 09:44 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

 

Handicraft-based fashionable footwear brand Hermizon enters 6th year of its success. Since 2019, they have been keeping their footprints in the Bangladeshi market through the latest designs and comfort assurances.

Affordability and comfort have made Hermizon a place in the minds of consumers. Each product here made is by the local artisans. They are promised not to compromise even a bit on the quality of the product. Hermizon offers the latest fashion heels, jutti (shoes), kolapuris, summer flats, slides and gorgeous pumps.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

There are several outlets of Hermizon such as Gulshan, Dhanmondi and Mirpur in the capital. There are 32 other partnership outlets across the country. Hermizon is also quite popular on social media. The official page of the company has more than 1 million followers on Facebook and Instagram. The company has also got its goodwill for fast home delivery of products within and outside the country. Hermizon is more popular among students and jobholder women. Comfortable, affordable and stylish designed shoes by Hermizon make it the first choice of women. The number of loyal customers is increasing day by day.

The man who has contributed the most to Hermizon's success is Rifatul Haque, its founder and present CEO. He said Hermizon prioritizes product quality, and durability and ensures its comfortable and fashionable footwear. The focus is on handcrafted products and local artisans. It has helped to gain a strong position in the footwear industry of Bangladesh.

He also said that the aim is to create a brand in collaboration with the local artisans of the country, which will preserve the traditional handicrafts passed down from generation to generation. It will be passed on to future generations. The organization is committed to providing fair wages, safe working environment to artisans and staff.

Around the upcoming Eid, Hermizon has new products including new designs of the Eid collection. They are also offering special discounts on online shopping.

In addition to the outlet, there is an opportunity for customers to order online from Hermizon. The Delivery will reach the customer at the earliest. As a result, the company is getting quite popular online. 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Sketch: TBS

Smart Bangladesh: The next transformative leap

6h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why we need the new curriculum

9h | Pursuit
British Representative to the United Nations Barbara Woodward votes in favour, during a vote on a Gaza resolution that demands an immediate ceasefire for the month of Ramadan in New York City on 25 March 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS

UNSC resolution for Gaza ceasefire: Too little, too late, too flimsy

13h | Panorama
The main attraction was the combat tanks and almost everyone was climbing onto them to take pictures of themselves. The children seemed especially ecstatic, as they were awestruck by the size of the vehicle. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Military Hardware Display 2024: A peek into what it takes to defend the country

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Endrick colors Bernabéu before his Real Madrid debut

Endrick colors Bernabéu before his Real Madrid debut

1h | Videos
Raising direct taxes will reduce income inequality: PRI

Raising direct taxes will reduce income inequality: PRI

2h | Videos
Israel is losing international support in the Gaza war

Israel is losing international support in the Gaza war

3h | Videos
10-year-old chess phenomenon beats world number one

10-year-old chess phenomenon beats world number one

5h | Videos