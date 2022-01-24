HATIL: A dynamic brand in the world of furniture

TBS Report
24 January, 2022, 11:20 am
Last modified: 24 January, 2022, 01:24 pm

HATIL: A dynamic brand in the world of furniture

TBS Report
24 January, 2022, 11:20 am
Last modified: 24 January, 2022, 01:24 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

With roots based long back in the 1960's, HATIL has now become a household name in Bangladesh. From newlyweds to old-timers, the name "HATIL" represents elegance and luxury for all.

However, HATIL has been vigilant in keeping up with recent trends over the past decades. From budget friendly options for newlyweds to minimal modern decor for the trendy ones- HATIL has consistently been coming out with new designs that cater to all. Today HATIL is working on the following fields- 

  • Home Furniture
  • Office furniture
  • Hotel Furniture
  • Hospital Furniture
  • Institutional Furniture
  • Kitchen Cabinet
  • Interior
  • Door

Furniture is a language of its own in today's aesthetic driven world. It presents the personality of the homeowner through wood and fabric. But HATIL has gone past just making furniture for personal use. The intricate mixture of beauty with industrial application has been the core focus of some of the company's latest works, reads a press release.

For institutional use, HATIL has come out with a line of Industrial, academic and hospital use furniture that combine functionality with class. Most popular of these is perhaps their new collection of office furniture. The minimal decorum of these pieces attempt to add a splash of color to mundane office life. Going in a different direction from typical office furniture, the HATIL office line's motive is to add color and functionality through minimal means.

The office furniture collection is just the beginning of their industrial line. They have further worked to develop academic and hospital furniture as well. The hospital furniture is built to ensure comfort for the sick and functionality for the doctors. The products in this collection are built to be compact and convenient. HATIL uses stainless steel material finished in an international standard automatic PT line and Powder Coating Oven. Imported high-quality hardware fittings are added to ensure long lasting utility. Cutting edge technology is used to assure these pieces of furniture provide utmost convenience. HATIL has expanded further down the line with their state of the art hotel furniture. This luxurious collection contains top of the line elegant furniture to adorn hotel rooms.

To further accommodate office and industrial functions, Hatil offers interior decoration services along with furniture, creating the perfect synergy between their pieces and the frame that holds them, adds the statement.

It is said- Home is where the heart is. This is why HATIL hasn't forgotten the importance of homes. Specifically to cater to the smart homes of today, HATIL has released the SmartFit line of furniture. These dynamic but minimal designs mostly serve multiple purposes in a smart approach. For instance, they have combined both the dining table and kitchen cabinet to build a storage friendly solution for smaller city apartments.

These pieces of furniture are ensured to provide utmost utility while using the least amount of space. For the modern family, there is also the modular kitchen. A collection of futuristic, minimal kitchen cabinets to give one's home a contemporary look. The modular kitchen promotes open concept kitchens where the whole family can participate and enjoy some quality time.

Another key feature of Hatil's different ventures is doors. From single panel standard wooden doors to luxurious double leaf entryways, the company provides them all.

When it comes to quality, HATIL's furniture is unmatched and of certified international standard. The same products made in Bangladesh are shipped overseas to India, Bhutan and even the USA. But a company can't just be defined by its products. The quality of service must also matter.

HATIL provides EMI services so their products can be accessible to all without the need to deposit a large amount of cash at once. They further enhance their service by giving a warranty of one year of assistance even after the product has been bought. This allows the customer to avail free of cost maintenance even a year after buying the product, reads the release.

With the ever changing world, the company's products have improved everyday. They have switched to multiple environmentally friendly solutions to reduce carbon emissions and work towards a greener future. UV-lacquer and renewable energy are used in the end-to-end manufacturing of their products. The company that is a household name today, is also working for a better and greener Bangladesh.

