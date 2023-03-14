A H Khan & Co Ltd gets ISO certification

Corporates

Press Release
14 March, 2023, 09:10 am
Last modified: 14 March, 2023, 09:43 am

A H Khan & Co Ltd gets ISO certification

Press Release
14 March, 2023, 09:10 am
Last modified: 14 March, 2023, 09:43 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A H Khan and Company Ltd, a leading Logistics company in Bangladesh, has recently achieved ISO certification in an event at Dhaka Club recently.

The company got ISO 9001:2015 and IS028000:2007 certifications which are for Quality Management Systems and Supply Chain Security Management Systems respectively, reads a press release.

The certifications were handed over to A H Khan and Co Ltd chairman and managing director Abu Hossain Khan and the board of directors of A H Khan and Co Ltd Saad Hossain Khan, Sakib Hossain Khan, and Shabab Hossain Khan.

Chairman and directors of A H Khan & Co Ltd expressed that these certifications truly reflect the gradual steps and ultimate vision of becoming the global logistics leader.

